Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1582 "Danzig" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,13 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stephen Bathory
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1582
- Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (103)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1582 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 323 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 5,000. Bidding took place February 6, 2021.
