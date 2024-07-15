Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1582 "Danzig" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1582 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1582 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,13 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stephen Bathory
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1582
  • Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (103)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1582 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 323 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 5,000. Bidding took place February 6, 2021.

Seller WCN
Date July 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
492 $
Price in auction currency 1950 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1582 "Danzig" at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
139 $
Price in auction currency 139 USD
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1582 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1582 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date May 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1582 "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1582 "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1582 "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1582 "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1582 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1582 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1582 "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1582 "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1582 "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1582 "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1582 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1582 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date December 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1582 "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1582 "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1582 "Danzig" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1582 "Danzig" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1582 "Danzig" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1582 "Danzig" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1582 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1582 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1582 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1582 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1582 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1582 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1582 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1582 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1582 "Danzig" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1582 "Danzig" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1582 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

