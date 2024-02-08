Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1582 "Type 1580-1586". Large monogram (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Variety: Large monogram

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1582 "Type 1580-1586" Large monogram - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1582 "Type 1580-1586" Large monogram - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,12 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stephen Bathory
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1582
  • Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
  • Mint Olkusz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1582 . Large monogram. This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 295 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,400. Bidding took place February 6, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
  • Marciniak (3)
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1582 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1582 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
223 $
Price in auction currency 900 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1582 at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1582 at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
378 $
Price in auction currency 1400 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1582 at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1582 at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1582 at auction Künker - March 17, 2017
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1582 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Stephen Bathory Coins of Poland in 1582 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins Schilling (Szelag) Numismatic auctions
