Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1582 "Type 1580-1586". Large monogram (Poland, Stephen Bathory)
Variety: Large monogram
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1582 . Large monogram. This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 295 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,400. Bidding took place February 6, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- Künker (1)
- Marciniak (3)
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
223 $
Price in auction currency 900 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
378 $
Price in auction currency 1400 PLN
Where to sell?
For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1582 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search