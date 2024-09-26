Donative 10 Ducat 1582 "Danzig" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Donative 10 Ducat 1582 "Danzig". This gold coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 156 sold at the Otto Helbing auction for Mark 1,400. Bidding took place April 24, 1904.

Сondition XF (1) Other filters Coins from collections (1)