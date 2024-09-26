Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Donative 10 Ducat 1582 "Danzig" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Obverse Donative 10 Ducat 1582 "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory Reverse Donative 10 Ducat 1582 "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory

Photo by: Otto Helbing

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stephen Bathory
  • Denomination 10 Ducat
  • Year 1582
  • Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Donative 10 Ducat 1582 "Danzig". This gold coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 156 sold at the Otto Helbing auction for Mark 1,400. Bidding took place April 24, 1904.

Сondition
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Otto Helbing (1)
Poland 10 Ducat 1582 "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Ex. Chelminski collection
Seller Otto Helbing
Date April 24, 1904
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Ducat 1582 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

