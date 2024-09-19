Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Donative coins 10 Ducat of Stephen Bathory - Poland

type-coin
type-coin

10 Ducat 1582 Donative

Danzig
Year Mark Description Kopicki Sales Sales
1582 0 1
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Stephen Bathory All Polish coins Polish coins 10 Ducat Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search