Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1582 "Type 1580-1586". Small monogram (Poland, Stephen Bathory)
Variety: Small monogram
Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,12 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stephen Bathory
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1582
- Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
- Mint Olkusz
- Purpose Circulation
Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1582 . Small monogram. This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 296 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 2,700. Bidding took place February 6, 2021.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 150 PLN
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numedux
Date September 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
