Schilling (Szelag) 1582 "Type 1580-1586". Small monogram (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1582 . Small monogram. This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 296 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 2,700. Bidding took place February 6, 2021.

