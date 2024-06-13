Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1582 "Type 1580-1586". Small monogram (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Variety: Small monogram

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1582 "Type 1580-1586" Small monogram - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1582 "Type 1580-1586" Small monogram - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,12 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stephen Bathory
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1582
  • Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
  • Mint Olkusz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1582 . Small monogram. This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 296 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 2,700. Bidding took place February 6, 2021.

Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1582 at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 150 PLN
Seller WCN
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 55 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1582 at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1582 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1582 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1582 at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1582 at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1582 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1582 at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1582 at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1582 at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date April 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1582 at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1582 at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1582 at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1582 at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1582 at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1582 at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1582 at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1582 at auction Numedux - September 24, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date September 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1582 at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1582 at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
