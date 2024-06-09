Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1582 "Riga" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1582 "Riga". This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 470 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 3,200. Bidding took place October 9, 2021.
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
260 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
95 $
Price in auction currency 380 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numedux
Date April 16, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
