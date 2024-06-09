Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1582 "Riga" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1582 "Riga" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory Reverse 1 Grosz 1582 "Riga" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,9 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stephen Bathory
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1582
  • Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
  • Mint Riga
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (111)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1582 "Riga". This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 470 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 3,200. Bidding took place October 9, 2021.

Poland 1 Grosz 1582 "Riga" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
260 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Poland 1 Grosz 1582 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
95 $
Price in auction currency 380 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1582 "Riga" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1582 "Riga" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1582 "Riga" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1582 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1582 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1582 "Riga" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1582 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1582 "Riga" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date July 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1582 "Riga" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1582 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1582 "Riga" at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date April 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1582 "Riga" at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date April 16, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1582 "Riga" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1582 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1582 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date January 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1582 "Riga" at auction COINSNET - December 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date December 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
