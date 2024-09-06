Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) no date (1578-1586) "Riga" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)
Photo by: WDA - MiM
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,13 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stephen Bathory
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year no date (1578-1586)
- Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
- Mint Riga
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) no date (1578-1586) "Riga". This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 241 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,900. Bidding took place October 19, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- WDA - MiM (2)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1578 "Riga", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search