Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) no date (1578-1586) "Riga" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) no date (1578-1586) "Riga" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory Reverse Schilling (Szelag) no date (1578-1586) "Riga" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory

Photo by: WDA - MiM

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,13 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stephen Bathory
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year no date (1578-1586)
  • Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
  • Mint Riga
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) no date (1578-1586) "Riga". This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 241 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,900. Bidding took place October 19, 2019.

Poland Schilling (Szelag) no date (1578-1586) "Riga" at auction WDA - MiM - October 19, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 19, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
498 $
Price in auction currency 1900 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) no date (1578-1586) "Riga" at auction WDA - MiM - September 29, 2018
Seller WDA - MiM
Date September 29, 2018
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1578 "Riga", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
