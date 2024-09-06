Schilling (Szelag) no date (1578-1586) "Riga" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) no date (1578-1586) "Riga". This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 241 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,900. Bidding took place October 19, 2019.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (1) Condition (slab) MS61 (1) Service NGC (1)