Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1578

Golden coins

Obverse Ducat 1578 Danzig
Reverse Ducat 1578 Danzig
Ducat 1578 Danzig
Average price 39000 $
Sales
0 4

Silver coins

Obverse 1/2 Thaler no date (1578-1586)
Reverse 1/2 Thaler no date (1578-1586)
1/2 Thaler no date (1578-1586)
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 1 Grosz 1578 Danzig
Reverse 1 Grosz 1578 Danzig
1 Grosz 1578 Danzig
Average price 280 $
Sales
0 193
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1578 Danzig
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1578 Danzig
Schilling (Szelag) 1578 Danzig
Average price 140 $
Sales
0 70
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) no date (1578-1586) Riga
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) no date (1578-1586) Riga
Schilling (Szelag) no date (1578-1586) Riga
Average price 290 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse Denar 1578 Danzig
Reverse Denar 1578 Danzig
Denar 1578 Danzig
Average price 590 $
Sales
0 5
