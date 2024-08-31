Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Denar 1578 "Danzig" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Obverse Denar 1578 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory Reverse Denar 1578 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory

Photo by: E. Kopicki

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,37 g
  • Diameter 12 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stephen Bathory
  • Denomination Denar
  • Year 1578
  • Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1578 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 187 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 2,000. Bidding took place December 1, 2007.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • WCN (5)
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
697 $
Price in auction currency 2800 PLN
Seller WCN
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
662 $
Price in auction currency 2900 PLN
Seller WCN
Date September 12, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 1, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 27, 1999
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denar 1578 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

