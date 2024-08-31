Denar 1578 "Danzig" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1578 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 187 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 2,000. Bidding took place December 1, 2007.

Сondition XF (3) VF (2)