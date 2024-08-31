Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Denar 1578 "Danzig" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1578 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 187 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 2,000. Bidding took place December 1, 2007.
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
697 $
Price in auction currency 2800 PLN
Seller WCN
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
662 $
Price in auction currency 2900 PLN
For the sale of Denar 1578 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
