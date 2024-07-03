Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1578 "Danzig" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1578 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory Reverse 1 Grosz 1578 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory

Photo by: Auktionshaus H. D. Rauch GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,9 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stephen Bathory
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1578
  • Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (193)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1578 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 473 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 3,600. Bidding took place October 9, 2021.

Poland 1 Grosz 1578 "Danzig" at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
432 $
Price in auction currency 432 USD
Poland 1 Grosz 1578 "Danzig" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
269 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Poland 1 Grosz 1578 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1578 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1578 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1578 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1578 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1578 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1578 "Danzig" at auction Russiancoin - December 21, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 21, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1578 "Danzig" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1578 "Danzig" at auction Russiancoin - November 23, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1578 "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1578 "Danzig" at auction Russiancoin - October 26, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1578 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1578 "Danzig" at auction Russiancoin - September 14, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1578 "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1578 "Danzig" at auction Russiancoin - August 17, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 17, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1578 "Danzig" at auction Russiancoin - July 20, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date July 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1578 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1578 "Danzig" at auction Russiancoin - June 22, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 22, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1578 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

