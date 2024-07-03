Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1578 "Danzig" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)
Auction Prices (193)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1578 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 473 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 3,600. Bidding took place October 9, 2021.
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
432 $
Price in auction currency 432 USD
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 21, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Grosz 1578 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
