Ducat 1578 "Danzig" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1578 "Danzig". This gold coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 66 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 270,000. Bidding took place May 23, 2014.

