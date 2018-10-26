Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1578 "Danzig" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Obverse Ducat 1578 "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory Reverse Ducat 1578 "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 3,57 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stephen Bathory
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1578
  • Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1578 "Danzig". This gold coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 66 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 270,000. Bidding took place May 23, 2014.

Poland Ducat 1578 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Poland Ducat 1578 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
20068 $
Price in auction currency 76000 PLN
Poland Ducat 1578 "Danzig" at auction Spink - December 1, 2015
Seller Spink
Date December 1, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
7540 $
Price in auction currency 5000 GBP
Poland Ducat 1578 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Poland Ducat 1578 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 23, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1578 "Danzig" at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Poland Ducat 1578 "Danzig" at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1578 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

