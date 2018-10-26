Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1578 "Danzig" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 3,57 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stephen Bathory
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1578
- Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1578 "Danzig". This gold coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 66 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 270,000. Bidding took place May 23, 2014.
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
20068 $
Price in auction currency 76000 PLN
Seller Spink
Date December 1, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
7540 $
Price in auction currency 5000 GBP
