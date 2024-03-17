Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1578 "Danzig" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1578 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1578 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,13 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stephen Bathory
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1578
  • Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (70)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1578 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 131 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 3,800. Bidding took place November 19, 2022.

Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1578 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1578 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
355 $
Price in auction currency 1400 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1578 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1578 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
199 $
Price in auction currency 800 PLN
Seller WCN
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1578 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1578 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1578 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1578 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1578 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1578 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1578 "Danzig" at auction Numision - November 25, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1578 "Danzig" at auction Numision - November 25, 2023
Seller Numision
Date November 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1578 "Danzig" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1578 "Danzig" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1578 "Danzig" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1578 "Danzig" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date August 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date August 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1578 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1578 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1578 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1578 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1578 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1578 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1578 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1578 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1578 "Danzig" at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1578 "Danzig" at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1578 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1578 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1578 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1578 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1578 "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1578 "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1578 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

