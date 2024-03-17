Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1578 "Danzig" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)
Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,13 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stephen Bathory
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1578
- Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (70)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1578 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 131 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 3,800. Bidding took place November 19, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Cieszyńskie CN (2)
- COINSNET (4)
- Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
- GGN (4)
- Künker (1)
- Marciniak (13)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Niemczyk (6)
- Numedux (3)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numision (1)
- Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
- Stare Monety (1)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- WCN (21)
- WDA - MiM (5)
- Wójcicki (4)
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
355 $
Price in auction currency 1400 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
199 $
Price in auction currency 800 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numision
Date November 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1578 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search