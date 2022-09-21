Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1582 "Danzig" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1582 "Danzig". This gold coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 212 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 6,000. Bidding took place July 14, 2015.
Сondition
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Dorotheum (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Künker (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Spink (1)
- WCN (6)
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
4231 $
Price in auction currency 17000 PLN
Seller Dorotheum
Date September 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
7478 $
Price in auction currency 7500 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 26, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1582 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search