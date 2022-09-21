Ducat 1582 "Danzig" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1582 "Danzig". This gold coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 212 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 6,000. Bidding took place July 14, 2015.

Сondition XF (5) VF (8)