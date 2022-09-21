Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1582 "Danzig" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Obverse Ducat 1582 "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory Reverse Ducat 1582 "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch Giessener Münzhandlung

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 3,57 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stephen Bathory
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1582
  • Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1582 "Danzig". This gold coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 212 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 6,000. Bidding took place July 14, 2015.

Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
4231 $
Price in auction currency 17000 PLN
Poland Ducat 1582 "Danzig" at auction Dorotheum - September 21, 2022
Seller Dorotheum
Date September 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
7478 $
Price in auction currency 7500 EUR
Poland Ducat 1582 "Danzig" at auction Künker - March 20, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1582 "Danzig" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 6, 2018
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date September 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1582 "Danzig" at auction Spink - July 14, 2015
Seller Spink
Date July 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1582 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 23, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1582 "Danzig" at auction Busso Peus - April 26, 2013
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 26, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1582 "Danzig" at auction Rauch - March 23, 2013
Seller Rauch
Date March 23, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2002
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date October 27, 2001
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date October 28, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 1998
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1582 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

