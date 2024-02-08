Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1582 "Riga" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1582 "Riga" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1582 "Riga" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,13 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stephen Bathory
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1582
  • Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
  • Mint Riga
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (95)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1582 "Riga". This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 488 sold at the Poznański Dom Aukcyjny & Podlaski Gabinet Numizmatyczny auction for PLN 1,100. Bidding took place January 19, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • COINSNET (7)
  • GGN (4)
  • Künker (1)
  • Marciniak (19)
  • Niemczyk (5)
  • Numedux (2)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Numision (1)
  • PDA & PGN (2)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (4)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • Stare Monety (11)
  • Stary Sklep (6)
  • Tempus (1)
  • TimeLine Auctions (1)
  • WCN (12)
  • WDA - MiM (5)
  • Wójcicki (8)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Seller WCN
Date May 9, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 140 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1582 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1582 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1582 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1582 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1582 "Riga" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1582 "Riga" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1582 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1582 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1582 "Riga" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1582 "Riga" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1582 "Riga" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1582 "Riga" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1582 "Riga" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1582 "Riga" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1582 "Riga" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1582 "Riga" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1582 "Riga" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1582 "Riga" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1582 "Riga" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1582 "Riga" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1582 "Riga" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1582 "Riga" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1582 "Riga" at auction Numision - July 2, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1582 "Riga" at auction Numision - July 2, 2023
Seller Numision
Date July 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1582 "Riga" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1582 "Riga" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1582 "Riga" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1582 "Riga" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1582 "Riga" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1582 "Riga" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1582 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1582 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1582 "Riga" at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1582 "Riga" at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1582 "Riga" at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1582 "Riga" at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1582 "Riga" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - March 12, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1582 "Riga" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - March 12, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date March 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1582 "Riga" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1582 "Riga" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
