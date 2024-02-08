Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1582 "Riga" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)
Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,13 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stephen Bathory
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1582
- Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
- Mint Riga
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (95)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1582 "Riga". This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 488 sold at the Poznański Dom Aukcyjny & Podlaski Gabinet Numizmatyczny auction for PLN 1,100. Bidding took place January 19, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date March 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1582 "Riga", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
