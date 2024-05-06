Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1582 (Poland, Stephen Bathory)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,86 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stephen Bathory
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1582
- Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
- Mint Olkusz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1582 . This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 144 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 30,000. Bidding took place November 18, 2023.
Сondition
Other filters
- All companies
- Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
- KM NUMIS (1)
- Leo Hamburger (1)
- Marciniak (1)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
- Provenance Auctions (1)
- WCN (4)
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 3000 CZK
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date May 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
138 $
Price in auction currency 128 EUR
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date December 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date September 2, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Grosz 1582 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search