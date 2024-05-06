Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1582 (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1582 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory Reverse 1 Grosz 1582 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,86 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stephen Bathory
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1582
  • Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
  • Mint Olkusz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1582 . This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 144 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 30,000. Bidding took place November 18, 2023.

Сondition
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
  • KM NUMIS (1)
  • Leo Hamburger (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
  • Provenance Auctions (1)
  • WCN (4)
Poland 1 Grosz 1582 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1582 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 3000 CZK
Poland 1 Grosz 1582 at auction Provenance Auctions - May 6, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1582 at auction Provenance Auctions - May 6, 2024
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date May 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
138 $
Price in auction currency 128 EUR
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1582 at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - December 5, 2020
Poland 1 Grosz 1582 at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - December 5, 2020
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date December 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date April 21, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1582 at auction Marciniak - September 2, 2017
Poland 1 Grosz 1582 at auction Marciniak - September 2, 2017
Seller Marciniak
Date September 2, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date September 12, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 30, 2002
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1582 at auction Leo Hamburger - May 8, 1932
Poland 1 Grosz 1582 at auction Leo Hamburger - May 8, 1932
Ex. Chomiński collection
Seller Leo Hamburger
Date May 8, 1932
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1582 at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Poland 1 Grosz 1582 at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Ex. Kubicki collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 29, 1908
Condition F
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1582 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

