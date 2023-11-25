Denar 1582 "Lithuania" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1582 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 789 sold at the COINSNET Krzysztof Padzikowski auction for PLN 15,000. Bidding took place December 3, 2022.

Сondition XF (1) VF (3) Service PCGS (1)