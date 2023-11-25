Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Denar 1582 "Lithuania" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Obverse Denar 1582 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory Reverse Denar 1582 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,37 g
  • Diameter 12 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stephen Bathory
  • Denomination Denar
  • Year 1582
  • Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1582 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 789 sold at the COINSNET Krzysztof Padzikowski auction for PLN 15,000. Bidding took place December 3, 2022.

Сondition
Service
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Numision (1)
  • WCN (2)
Poland Denar 1582 "Lithuania" at auction Numision - November 25, 2023
Poland Denar 1582 "Lithuania" at auction Numision - November 25, 2023
Seller Numision
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Denar 1582 "Lithuania" at auction COINSNET - December 4, 2022
Poland Denar 1582 "Lithuania" at auction COINSNET - December 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date December 4, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
3371 $
Price in auction currency 15000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
2844 $
Price in auction currency 12000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date February 27, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1582 "Lithuania" at auction Künker - March 15, 2012
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denar 1582 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Stephen Bathory Coins of Poland in 1582 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins Denar Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search