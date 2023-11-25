Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Denar 1582 "Lithuania" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,37 g
- Diameter 12 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stephen Bathory
- Denomination Denar
- Year 1582
- Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1582 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 789 sold at the COINSNET Krzysztof Padzikowski auction for PLN 15,000. Bidding took place December 3, 2022.
Сondition
Service
- All companies
- COINSNET (1)
- Künker (1)
- Numision (1)
- WCN (2)
Seller COINSNET
Date December 4, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
3371 $
Price in auction currency 15000 PLN
Where to sell?
For the sale of Denar 1582 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search