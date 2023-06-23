Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Denar 1582 "Danzig" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1582 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 289 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 1,950. Bidding took place March 17, 2023.
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
271 $
Price in auction currency 1100 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition UNC
310 $
Price in auction currency 1250 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition AU
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition XF
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 13, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Seller GGN
Date October 18, 2003
Condition No grade
Seller GGN
Date April 20, 2002
Condition No grade
Where to sell?
For the sale of Denar 1582 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
