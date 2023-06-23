Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Denar 1582 "Danzig" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Obverse Denar 1582 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory Reverse Denar 1582 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,37 g
  • Diameter 12 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stephen Bathory
  • Denomination Denar
  • Year 1582
  • Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1582 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 289 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 1,950. Bidding took place March 17, 2023.

  • All companies
  • GGN (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Niemczyk (7)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Tempus (1)
  • WCN (7)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
Poland Denar 1582 "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland Denar 1582 "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
271 $
Price in auction currency 1100 PLN
Poland Denar 1582 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Poland Denar 1582 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
310 $
Price in auction currency 1250 PLN
Poland Denar 1582 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Poland Denar 1582 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1582 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Poland Denar 1582 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1582 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Poland Denar 1582 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1582 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Poland Denar 1582 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1582 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Poland Denar 1582 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1582 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2021
Poland Denar 1582 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1582 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - October 24, 2020
Poland Denar 1582 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - October 24, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1582 "Danzig" at auction Tempus - August 31, 2020
Poland Denar 1582 "Danzig" at auction Tempus - August 31, 2020
Seller Tempus
Date August 31, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1582 "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 13, 2019
Poland Denar 1582 "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 13, 2019
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 13, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1582 "Danzig" at auction Künker - June 28, 2017
Seller Künker
Date June 28, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 1, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1582 "Danzig" at auction GGN - October 18, 2003
Poland Denar 1582 "Danzig" at auction GGN - October 18, 2003
Seller GGN
Date October 18, 2003
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 24, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2002
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1582 "Danzig" at auction GGN - April 20, 2002
Poland Denar 1582 "Danzig" at auction GGN - April 20, 2002
Seller GGN
Date April 20, 2002
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 9, 2001
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 21, 1998
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denar 1582 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

