Denar 1582 "Riga" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1582 "Riga". This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 495 sold at the Poznański Dom Aukcyjny & Podlaski Gabinet Numizmatyczny auction for PLN 32,000. Bidding took place January 19, 2013.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (1) VF (1)