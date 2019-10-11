Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Denar 1582 "Riga" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)
Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,31 g
- Diameter 13 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stephen Bathory
- Denomination Denar
- Year 1582
- Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
- Mint Riga
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1582 "Riga". This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 495 sold at the Poznański Dom Aukcyjny & Podlaski Gabinet Numizmatyczny auction for PLN 32,000. Bidding took place January 19, 2013.
Сondition
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1158 $
Price in auction currency 4800 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
6922 $
Price in auction currency 27000 PLN
Where to sell?
