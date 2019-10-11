Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Denar 1582 "Riga" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Obverse Denar 1582 "Riga" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory Reverse Denar 1582 "Riga" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,31 g
  • Diameter 13 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stephen Bathory
  • Denomination Denar
  • Year 1582
  • Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
  • Mint Riga
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1582 "Riga". This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 495 sold at the Poznański Dom Aukcyjny & Podlaski Gabinet Numizmatyczny auction for PLN 32,000. Bidding took place January 19, 2013.

Poland Denar 1582 "Riga" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Poland Denar 1582 "Riga" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1158 $
Price in auction currency 4800 PLN
Poland Denar 1582 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland Denar 1582 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
6922 $
Price in auction currency 27000 PLN
Poland Denar 1582 "Riga" at auction PDA & PGN - January 19, 2013
Seller PDA & PGN
Date January 19, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Denar 1582 "Riga", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

