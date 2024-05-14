Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1582 "Riga" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)
Auction Prices (58)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1582 "Riga". This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 212 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 2,300. Bidding took place May 23, 2009.
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
164 $
Price in auction currency 650 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date September 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
