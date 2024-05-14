Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1582 "Riga" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1582 "Riga" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1582 "Riga" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stephen Bathory
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1582
  • Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
  • Mint Riga
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (58)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1582 "Riga". This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 212 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 2,300. Bidding took place May 23, 2009.

  • All companies
  • DESA (1)
  • GGN (2)
  • JMPG (1)
  • Künker (7)
  • Marciniak (7)
  • Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • PDA & PGN (3)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (2)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Stary Sklep (2)
  • Via (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • WCN (25)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1582 "Riga" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
164 $
Price in auction currency 650 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1582 "Riga" at auction Rauch - April 7, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date April 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Seller WCN
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1582 "Riga" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1582 "Riga" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1582 "Riga" at auction Via - March 24, 2023
Seller Via
Date March 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1582 "Riga" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1582 "Riga" at auction DESA - October 15, 2022
Seller DESA
Date October 15, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1582 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1582 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1582 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1582 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1582 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1582 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1582 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1582 "Riga" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - September 21, 2019
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date September 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1582 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1582 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1582 "Riga" at auction WAG - April 8, 2018
Seller WAG
Date April 8, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1582 "Riga" at auction Myntauktioner i Sverige AB - March 25, 2017
Seller Myntauktioner i Sverige AB
Date March 25, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1582 "Riga", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
Search