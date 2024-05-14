3 Groszy (Trojak) 1582 "Riga" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1582 "Riga". This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 212 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 2,300. Bidding took place May 23, 2009.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (26) VF (28) F (1) No grade (2)

