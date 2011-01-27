3 Groszy (Trojak) 1582 "Large head". Portrait in frame (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1582 "Large head". Portrait in frame. This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 599 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 13,000. Bidding took place January 27, 2011.

Сondition XF (2) VF (1) Condition (slab) XF45 (1) Service NGC (1)