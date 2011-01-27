Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1582 "Large head". Portrait in frame (Poland, Stephen Bathory)
Variety: Portrait in frame
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1582 "Large head". Portrait in frame. This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 599 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 13,000. Bidding took place January 27, 2011.
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
7050 $
Price in auction currency 7050 USD
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
17822 $
Price in auction currency 13000 EUR
For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1582 "Large head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
