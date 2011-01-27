Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1582 "Large head". Portrait in frame (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Variety: Portrait in frame

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1582 "Large head" Portrait in frame - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1582 "Large head" Portrait in frame - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,4 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stephen Bathory
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1582
  • Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
  • Mint Olkusz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1582 "Large head". Portrait in frame. This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 599 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 13,000. Bidding took place January 27, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (2)
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1582 "Large head" at auction Heritage - April 19, 2016
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1582 "Large head" at auction Heritage - April 19, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
7050 $
Price in auction currency 7050 USD
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1582 "Large head" at auction Künker - January 27, 2011
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
17822 $
Price in auction currency 13000 EUR
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1582 "Large head" at auction Künker - June 21, 2010
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1582 "Large head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Stephen Bathory Coins of Poland in 1582 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 3 Groszy (Trojak) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search