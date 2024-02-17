3 Groszy (Trojak) 1582 "Large head" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1582 "Large head". This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 970 sold at the Poznański Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 9,400. Bidding took place February 15, 2024.

