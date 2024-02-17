Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1582 "Large head" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1582 "Large head" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1582 "Large head" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,4 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stephen Bathory
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1582
  • Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
  • Mint Olkusz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (54) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1582 "Large head". This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 970 sold at the Poznański Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 9,400. Bidding took place February 15, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • GGN (1)
  • Golden Lion (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Künker (19)
  • Marciniak (7)
  • PDA & PGN (4)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (2)
  • Rauch (4)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • WAG (2)
  • WCN (9)
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
357 $
Price in auction currency 1400 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1582 "Large head" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1582 "Large head" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
2334 $
Price in auction currency 9400 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1582 "Large head" at auction Rauch - September 24, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1582 "Large head" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 13, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1582 "Large head" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 13, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1582 "Large head" at auction Golden Lion - October 8, 2022
Seller Golden Lion
Date October 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1582 "Large head" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1582 "Large head" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1582 "Large head" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1582 "Large head" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1582 "Large head" at auction WAG - December 12, 2021
Seller WAG
Date December 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1582 "Large head" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1582 "Large head" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1582 "Large head" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - December 5, 2020
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1582 "Large head" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - December 5, 2020
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date December 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1582 "Large head" at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 24, 2020
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 24, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1582 "Large head" at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1582 "Large head" at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1582 "Large head" at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1582 "Large head" at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1582 "Large head" at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1582 "Large head" at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1582 "Large head" at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1582 "Large head" at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1582 "Large head" at auction Solidus Numismatik - February 17, 2019
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date February 17, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1582 "Large head" at auction Rauch - September 15, 2018
Seller Rauch
Date September 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 21, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1582 "Large head" at auction WAG - April 8, 2018
Seller WAG
Date April 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 25, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1582 "Large head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Stephen Bathory Coins of Poland in 1582 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 3 Groszy (Trojak) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search