Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1582 "Large head" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,4 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stephen Bathory
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1582
- Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
- Mint Olkusz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (54) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1582 "Large head". This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 970 sold at the Poznański Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 9,400. Bidding took place February 15, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Felzmann (1)
- GGN (1)
- Golden Lion (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Künker (19)
- Marciniak (7)
- PDA & PGN (4)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (2)
- Rauch (4)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- Solidus Numismatik (1)
- WAG (2)
- WCN (9)
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
2334 $
Price in auction currency 9400 PLN
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Golden Lion
Date October 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date December 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date February 17, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rauch
Date September 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1582 "Large head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search