Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1582 "Danzig". One-sided strike of reverse (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Variety: One-sided strike of reverse

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1582 "Danzig" One-sided strike of reverse - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1582 "Danzig" One-sided strike of reverse - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,4 - 3,3 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stephen Bathory
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1582
  • Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1582 "Danzig". One-sided strike of reverse. This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2394 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place October 16, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • GGN (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • WCN (1)
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1582 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1582 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
1279 $
Price in auction currency 4900 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1582 "Danzig" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 16, 2018
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
3938 $
Price in auction currency 3400 EUR
Seller WCN
Date June 5, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1582 "Danzig" at auction GGN - October 19, 2002
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1582 "Danzig" at auction GGN - October 19, 2002
Seller GGN
Date October 19, 2002
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1582 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Stephen Bathory Coins of Poland in 1582 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 3 Groszy (Trojak) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search