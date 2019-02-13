Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1582 "Danzig". One-sided strike of reverse (Poland, Stephen Bathory)
Variety: One-sided strike of reverse
Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,4 - 3,3 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stephen Bathory
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1582
- Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1582 "Danzig". One-sided strike of reverse. This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2394 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place October 16, 2018.
Сondition
- All companies
- GGN (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Marciniak (1)
- WCN (1)
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
1279 $
Price in auction currency 4900 PLN
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
3938 $
Price in auction currency 3400 EUR
