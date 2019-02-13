3 Groszy (Trojak) 1582 "Danzig". One-sided strike of reverse (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1582 "Danzig". One-sided strike of reverse. This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2394 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place October 16, 2018.

Сondition UNC (2) XF (1) No grade (1)