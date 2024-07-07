Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1582 "Lithuania" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1582 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1582 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,45 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stephen Bathory
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1582
  • Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (380)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1582 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1246 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 3,300. Bidding took place October 5, 2019.

Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1582 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
212 $
Price in auction currency 195 EUR
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1582 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
141 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1582 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1582 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1582 "Lithuania" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1582 "Lithuania" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1582 "Lithuania" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1582 "Lithuania" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1582 "Lithuania" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1582 "Lithuania" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1582 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1582 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1582 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1582 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1582 "Lithuania" at auction Bruun Rasmussen - April 14, 2024
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date April 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1582 "Lithuania" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1582 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1582 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1582 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1582 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1582 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1582 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1582 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1582 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1582 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1582 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1582 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1582 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

