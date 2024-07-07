Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1582 "Lithuania" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)
Auction Prices (380)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1582 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1246 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 3,300. Bidding took place October 5, 2019.
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
212 $
Price in auction currency 195 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
141 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date April 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1582 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
