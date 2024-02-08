Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1582 "Type 1581-1585" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,12 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stephen Bathory
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1582
- Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (47)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1582 . This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 279 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 3,425. Bidding took place March 17, 2023.
Сondition
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
