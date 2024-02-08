Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1582 "Type 1581-1585" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1582 "Type 1581-1585" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1582 "Type 1581-1585" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,12 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stephen Bathory
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1582
  • Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (47)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1582 . This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 279 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 3,425. Bidding took place March 17, 2023.

Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1582 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1582 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1582 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1582 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1582 at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1582 at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1582 at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1582 at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1582 at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1582 at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1582 at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1582 at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1582 at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1582 at auction Numision - May 21, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1582 at auction Numision - May 21, 2023
Seller Numision
Date May 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1582 at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1582 at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1582 at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1582 at auction Cieszyńskie CN - March 12, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1582 at auction Cieszyńskie CN - March 12, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date March 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1582 at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1582 at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1582 at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1582 at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1582 at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1582 at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1582 at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1582 at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date September 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date August 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1582 at auction WDA - MiM - May 28, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1582 at auction WDA - MiM - May 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1582 at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1582 at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1582 at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1582 at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
