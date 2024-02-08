Schilling (Szelag) 1582 "Type 1581-1585" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1582 . This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 279 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 3,425. Bidding took place March 17, 2023.

