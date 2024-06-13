Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1581 "Riga". Emblem of Riga (Poland, Stephen Bathory)
Variety: Emblem of Riga
Auction Prices (102)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1581 "Riga". Emblem of Riga. This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 215 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 4,600. Bidding took place October 23, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- COINSNET (1)
- Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
- GGN (3)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (10)
- Marciniak (21)
- Niemczyk (8)
- Numedux (4)
- Numimarket (2)
- Numisbalt (1)
- PDA & PGN (1)
- Rauch (3)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (5)
- SINCONA (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Stary Sklep (3)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (2)
- WCN (18)
- WDA - MiM (7)
- Westfälische (1)
- Wójcicki (4)
- Wu-eL (1)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
237 $
Price in auction currency 950 PLN
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
126 $
Price in auction currency 500 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 26, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numedux
Date September 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 5
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Grosz 1581 "Riga", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search