Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1581 "Riga". Emblem of Riga (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Variety: Emblem of Riga

Obverse 1 Grosz 1581 "Riga" Emblem of Riga - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory Reverse 1 Grosz 1581 "Riga" Emblem of Riga - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,9 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stephen Bathory
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1581
  • Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
  • Mint Riga
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (102)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1581 "Riga". Emblem of Riga. This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 215 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 4,600. Bidding took place October 23, 2021.

Poland 1 Grosz 1581 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1581 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
237 $
Price in auction currency 950 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1581 "Riga" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1581 "Riga" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
126 $
Price in auction currency 500 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1581 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1581 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1581 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1581 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1581 "Riga" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1581 "Riga" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1581 "Riga" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1581 "Riga" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1581 "Riga" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1581 "Riga" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1581 "Riga" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1581 "Riga" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1581 "Riga" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1581 "Riga" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1581 "Riga" at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1581 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1581 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1581 "Riga" at auction WDA - MiM - November 26, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1581 "Riga" at auction WDA - MiM - November 26, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 26, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1581 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1581 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1581 "Riga" at auction Numedux - September 24, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1581 "Riga" at auction Numedux - September 24, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date September 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1581 "Riga" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1581 "Riga" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1581 "Riga" at auction Numedux - May 16, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1581 "Riga" at auction Numedux - May 16, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date May 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1581 "Riga" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 10, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1581 "Riga" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 10, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1581 "Riga" at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1581 "Riga" at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1581 "Riga" at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1581 "Riga" at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1581 "Riga", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

