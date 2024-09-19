Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1581

Golden coins

Obverse Ducat 1581 Danzig
Reverse Ducat 1581 Danzig
Ducat 1581 Danzig
Average price 6000 $
Sales
0 12

Silver coins

Obverse Thaler 1581
Reverse Thaler 1581
Thaler 1581
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 1/2 Thaler no date (1578-1586)
Reverse 1/2 Thaler no date (1578-1586)
1/2 Thaler no date (1578-1586)
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1581 Lithuania
Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1581 Lithuania
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1581 Lithuania
Average price 8800 $
Sales
0 19
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1581 Large head
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1581 Large head
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1581 Large head
Average price 730 $
Sales
0 51
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1581 Riga
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1581 Riga
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1581 Riga
Average price 410 $
Sales
0 42
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1581 Lithuania
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1581 Lithuania
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1581 Lithuania
Average price 160 $
Sales
0 342
Obverse 1 Grosz 1581
Reverse 1 Grosz 1581
1 Grosz 1581
Average price 5800 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 1 Grosz 1581
Reverse 1 Grosz 1581
1 Grosz 1581
Average price 8200 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 1 Grosz 1581 Lithuania
Reverse 1 Grosz 1581 Lithuania
1 Grosz 1581 Lithuania
Average price 3400 $
Sales
0 12
Obverse 1 Grosz 1581 Riga
Reverse 1 Grosz 1581 Riga
1 Grosz 1581 Riga Emblems of Poland and Lithuania
Average price 620 $
Sales
0 48
Obverse 1 Grosz 1581 Riga
Reverse 1 Grosz 1581 Riga
1 Grosz 1581 Riga Emblem of Riga
Average price 230 $
Sales
0 102
Obverse 1/2 Grosz 1581
Reverse 1/2 Grosz 1581
1/2 Grosz 1581
Average price 8600 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1581
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1581
Schilling (Szelag) 1581
Average price 1200 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1581 Danzig
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1581 Danzig
Schilling (Szelag) 1581 Danzig
Average price 160 $
Sales
0 49
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) no date (1578-1586) Riga
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) no date (1578-1586) Riga
Schilling (Szelag) no date (1578-1586) Riga
Average price 290 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1581
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1581
Schilling (Szelag) 1581
Average price 50 $
Sales
0 37
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1581
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1581
Schilling (Szelag) 1581
Average price 8000 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse Denar 1581 Danzig
Reverse Denar 1581 Danzig
Denar 1581 Danzig
Average price 200 $
Sales
0 38
Obverse Denar 1581 Lithuania
Reverse Denar 1581 Lithuania
Denar 1581 Lithuania
Average price 1500 $
Sales
0 2
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search