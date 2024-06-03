Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1581 "Large head" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1581 "Large head" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1581 "Large head" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,4 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stephen Bathory
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1581
  • Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
  • Mint Olkusz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (51)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1581 "Large head". This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2951 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,500. Bidding took place June 21, 2010.

Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1581 "Large head" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1581 "Large head" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
149 $
Price in auction currency 137 EUR
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1581 "Large head" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1581 "Large head" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
123 $
Price in auction currency 500 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1581 "Large head" at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1581 "Large head" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1581 "Large head" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1581 "Large head" at auction Via - December 16, 2022
Seller Via
Date December 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1581 "Large head" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 27, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1581 "Large head" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 27, 2021
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1581 "Large head" at auction Rauch - September 19, 2020
Seller Rauch
Date September 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1581 "Large head" at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 28, 2020
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1581 "Large head" at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 28, 2020
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1581 "Large head" at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1581 "Large head" at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1581 "Large head" at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1581 "Large head" at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1581 "Large head" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1581 "Large head" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1581 "Large head" at auction WAG - April 8, 2018
Seller WAG
Date April 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1581 "Large head" at auction Künker - March 17, 2017
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 26, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 7, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1581 "Large head" at auction Rauch - September 23, 2015
Seller Rauch
Date September 23, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 1, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1581 "Large head" at auction Künker - November 27, 2013
Seller Künker
Date November 27, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1581 "Large head" at auction Künker - October 31, 2013
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 8, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1581 "Large head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

