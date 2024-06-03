Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1581 "Large head" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)
Photo by: H.D. Rauch
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,4 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stephen Bathory
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1581
- Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
- Mint Olkusz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (51)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1581 "Large head". This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2951 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,500. Bidding took place June 21, 2010.
Сondition
- All companies
- Coins.ee (1)
- GGN (2)
- JMPG (1)
- Künker (16)
- Marciniak (3)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- PDA & PGN (1)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
- Rauch (3)
- Rzeszowski DA (2)
- Via (1)
- WAG (1)
- WCN (17)
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
149 $
Price in auction currency 137 EUR
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
123 $
Price in auction currency 500 PLN
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rauch
Date September 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rauch
Date September 23, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date November 27, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1581 "Large head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search