Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1581 "Type 1579-1581" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1581 "Type 1579-1581" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory Reverse 1 Grosz 1581 "Type 1579-1581" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,86 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stephen Bathory
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1581
  • Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
  • Mint Olkusz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1581 . This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 200 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 24,000. Bidding took place November 17, 2018.

Сondition
Other filters
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • WCN (1)
Seller WCN
Date November 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
6362 $
Price in auction currency 24000 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1581 at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Poland 1 Grosz 1581 at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
5281 $
Price in auction currency 20000 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1581 at auction Marciniak - September 2, 2017
Poland 1 Grosz 1581 at auction Marciniak - September 2, 2017
Seller Marciniak
Date September 2, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1581 at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Poland 1 Grosz 1581 at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1581 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Stephen Bathory Coins of Poland in 1581 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 1 Grosz Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search