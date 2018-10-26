1 Grosz 1581 "Type 1579-1581" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1581 . This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 200 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 24,000. Bidding took place November 17, 2018.

Сondition XF (3) VF (1) Other filters Coins from collections (1)