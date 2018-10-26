Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1581 "Type 1579-1581" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)
Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,86 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stephen Bathory
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1581
- Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
- Mint Olkusz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1581 . This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 200 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 24,000. Bidding took place November 17, 2018.
Seller WCN
Date November 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
6362 $
Price in auction currency 24000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
5281 $
Price in auction currency 20000 PLN
