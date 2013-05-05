Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1581 "Type 1580-1582" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1581 "Type 1580-1582" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory Reverse 1 Grosz 1581 "Type 1580-1582" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory

Photo by: Pegasus Auctions AB

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,86 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stephen Bathory
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1581
  • Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
  • Mint Olkusz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1581 . This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2694 sold at the La Galerie Numismatique auction for SEK 95,000. Bidding took place May 5, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
Poland 1 Grosz 1581 at auction La Galerie Numismatique - May 5, 2013
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date May 5, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
14610 $
Price in auction currency 95000 SEK
Poland 1 Grosz 1581 at auction Pegasus Auctions - May 4, 2013
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date May 4, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
