1 Grosz 1581 "Type 1580-1582" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1581 . This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2694 sold at the La Galerie Numismatique auction for SEK 95,000. Bidding took place May 5, 2013.
