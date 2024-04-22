Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1581 "Danzig" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1581 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1581 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory

Photo by: Stary Sklep

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,13 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stephen Bathory
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1581
  • Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (49)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1581 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 135 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 3,800. Bidding took place November 19, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
  • GGN (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Marciniak (6)
  • Niemczyk (4)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Solidus Numismatik (2)
  • Stare Monety (2)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • WCN (16)
  • WDA - MiM (5)
  • Wójcicki (5)
Seller WCN
Date May 9, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 220 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
174 $
Price in auction currency 700 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date December 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date August 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date July 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date March 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

