Denar 1581 "Danzig" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)
Photo by: Stare Monety
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,37 g
- Diameter 12 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stephen Bathory
- Denomination Denar
- Year 1581
- Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1581 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 207 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 2,400. Bidding took place September 29, 2023.
Where to sell?
For the sale of Denar 1581 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
