Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Denar 1581 "Danzig" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Obverse Denar 1581 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory Reverse Denar 1581 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory

Photo by: Stare Monety

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,37 g
  • Diameter 12 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stephen Bathory
  • Denomination Denar
  • Year 1581
  • Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1581 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 207 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 2,400. Bidding took place September 29, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • GGN (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (2)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • WCN (15)
  • WDA - MiM (8)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Seller WCN
Date July 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
315 $
Price in auction currency 1250 PLN
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 520 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1581 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Poland Denar 1581 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1581 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland Denar 1581 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1581 "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland Denar 1581 "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1581 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland Denar 1581 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1581 "Danzig" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Poland Denar 1581 "Danzig" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1581 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland Denar 1581 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date August 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1581 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Poland Denar 1581 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1581 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Poland Denar 1581 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1581 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Poland Denar 1581 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 1, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1581 "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 13, 2022
Poland Denar 1581 "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 13, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1581 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland Denar 1581 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denar 1581 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

