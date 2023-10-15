Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1581 "Type 1581-1585" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1581 . This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2583 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place June 21, 2010.
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
173 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1581 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
