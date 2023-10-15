Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1581 "Type 1581-1585" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1581 "Type 1581-1585" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1581 "Type 1581-1585" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,12 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stephen Bathory
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1581
  • Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1581 at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
173 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Seller WCN
Date December 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1581 at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1581 at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
Seller Katz
Date March 23, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1581 at auction Numisbalt - February 13, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller DESA
Date November 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
