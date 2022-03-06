Denar 1581 "Lithuania" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1581 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 296 sold at the Poznański Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 9,400. Bidding took place March 5, 2022.

Сondition VF (1) No grade (1)