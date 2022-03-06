Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Denar 1581 "Lithuania" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)
Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,37 g
- Diameter 13 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stephen Bathory
- Denomination Denar
- Year 1581
- Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1581 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 296 sold at the Poznański Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 9,400. Bidding took place March 5, 2022.
Сondition
