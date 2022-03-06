Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Denar 1581 "Lithuania" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Obverse Denar 1581 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory Reverse Denar 1581 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory

Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,37 g
  • Diameter 13 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stephen Bathory
  • Denomination Denar
  • Year 1581
  • Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1581 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 296 sold at the Poznański Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 9,400. Bidding took place March 5, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
Poland Denar 1581 "Lithuania" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
2097 $
Price in auction currency 9400 PLN
Poland Denar 1581 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - September 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denar 1581 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

