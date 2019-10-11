Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1581 "Lithuania" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)
Auction Prices (19)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1581 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 399 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 17,000. Bidding took place February 6, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
- All companies
- CNG (1)
- Felix Schiessinger (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Künker (3)
- Marciniak (1)
- Niemczyk (3)
- SINCONA (1)
- WCN (6)
- WDA - MiM (2)
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
3946 $
Price in auction currency 15250 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
9998 $
Price in auction currency 39000 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 30, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 6, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1581 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search