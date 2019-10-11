Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1581 "Lithuania" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1581 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1581 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 4,46 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stephen Bathory
  • Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
  • Year 1581
  • Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1581 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 399 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 17,000. Bidding took place February 6, 2014.

  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • Felix Schiessinger (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • WCN (6)
  • WDA - MiM (2)
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1581 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - October 24, 2020
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1581 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - October 24, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
3946 $
Price in auction currency 15250 PLN
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1581 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1581 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
9998 $
Price in auction currency 39000 PLN
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1581 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - March 30, 2019
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1581 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - March 30, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 30, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date May 14, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1581 "Lithuania" at auction Heritage - April 19, 2016
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1581 "Lithuania" at auction Heritage - April 19, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date February 27, 2016
Condition VF
******
Seller WCN
Date September 12, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date November 8, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1581 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - October 24, 2014
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1581 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - October 24, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date June 7, 2014
Condition VF
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1581 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1581 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 23, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1581 "Lithuania" at auction Künker - February 6, 2014
Seller Künker
Date February 6, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1581 "Lithuania" at auction Künker - March 13, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1581 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2012
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1581 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2012
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1581 "Lithuania" at auction SINCONA - October 25, 2011
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1581 "Lithuania" at auction Künker - June 21, 2010
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date December 6, 2003
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1581 "Lithuania" at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1581 "Lithuania" at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1581 "Lithuania" at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1581 "Lithuania" at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1581 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

