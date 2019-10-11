6 Groszy (Szostak) 1581 "Lithuania" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1581 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 399 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 17,000. Bidding took place February 6, 2014.

Сondition XF (3) VF (16) Condition (slab) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (1) Other filters Coins from collections (2)