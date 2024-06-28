Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1581 "Lithuania" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1581 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1581 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory

Photo by: Auktionshaus H. D. Rauch GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,4 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stephen Bathory
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1581
  • Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (342)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1581 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 59 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 19,500. Bidding took place May 14, 2011.

  • All companies
  • Anticomondo (1)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • DESA (1)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (2)
  • GGN (16)
  • Golden Lion (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (2)
  • JMPG (10)
  • Künker (23)
  • Leo Hamburger (1)
  • Marciniak (49)
  • Monety i Medale (1)
  • Naumann (1)
  • Niemczyk (4)
  • Numedux (8)
  • Numimarket (3)
  • Numisbalt (28)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (10)
  • Rauch (10)
  • Rzeszowski DA (14)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • Stare Monety (3)
  • Stary Sklep (4)
  • Tempus (2)
  • WAG (6)
  • WCN (106)
  • WDA - MiM (14)
  • Wójcicki (14)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 320 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1581 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
124 $
Price in auction currency 500 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1581 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1581 "Lithuania" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1581 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1581 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1581 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1581 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1581 "Lithuania" at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1581 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1581 "Lithuania" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1581 "Lithuania" at auction Anticomondo - October 6, 2023
Seller Anticomondo
Date October 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date October 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1581 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1581 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1581 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1581 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1581 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1581 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

