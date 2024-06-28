Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1581 "Lithuania" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1581 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 59 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 19,500. Bidding took place May 14, 2011.
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
124 $
Price in auction currency 500 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Anticomondo
Date October 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1581 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
