3 Groszy (Trojak) 1581 "Lithuania" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1581 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 59 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 19,500. Bidding took place May 14, 2011.

