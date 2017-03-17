Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1/2 Grosz 1581 (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Obverse 1/2 Grosz 1581 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory Reverse 1/2 Grosz 1581 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,33 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stephen Bathory
  • Denomination 1/2 Grosz
  • Year 1581
  • Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
  • Mint Olkusz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Grosz 1581 . This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5821 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 8,000. Bidding took place March 16, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1581 at auction Künker - March 17, 2017
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Grosz 1581 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

