Schilling (Szelag) 1581 "Type 1580-1586" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)
Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,12 g
- Diameter 18,5 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stephen Bathory
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1581
- Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
- Mint Olkusz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1581 . This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1126 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 4,600. Bidding took place February 4, 2022.
Where to sell?
For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1581 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
