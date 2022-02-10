Schilling (Szelag) 1581 "Type 1580-1586" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1581 . This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1126 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 4,600. Bidding took place February 4, 2022.

Сondition XF (1)