Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1581 "Danzig" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 3,57 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stephen Bathory
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1581
- Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1581 "Danzig". This gold coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 36,000. Bidding took place February 24, 2012.
Сondition
Other filters
- All companies
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Leo Hamburger (1)
- Naumann (1)
- Niemczyk (4)
- Spink (1)
- WCN (4)
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
2971 $
Price in auction currency 12000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
5712 $
Price in auction currency 26000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 2, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1581 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search