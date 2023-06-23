Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1581 "Danzig" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Obverse Ducat 1581 "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory Reverse Ducat 1581 "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 3,57 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stephen Bathory
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1581
  • Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1581 "Danzig". This gold coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 36,000. Bidding took place February 24, 2012.

Poland Ducat 1581 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Poland Ducat 1581 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
2971 $
Price in auction currency 12000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
5712 $
Price in auction currency 26000 PLN
Poland Ducat 1581 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2021
Poland Ducat 1581 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1581 "Danzig" at auction Naumann - July 5, 2020
Seller Naumann
Date July 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1581 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Poland Ducat 1581 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1581 "Danzig" at auction Spink - December 1, 2015
Seller Spink
Date December 1, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1581 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 2, 2015
Poland Ducat 1581 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 2, 2015
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 2, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 24, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1581 "Danzig" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 6, 2006
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date October 28, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 22, 1997
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1581 "Danzig" at auction Leo Hamburger - May 8, 1932
Poland Ducat 1581 "Danzig" at auction Leo Hamburger - May 8, 1932
Ex. Chomiński collection
Seller Leo Hamburger
Date May 8, 1932
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1581 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

