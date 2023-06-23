Ducat 1581 "Danzig" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1581 "Danzig". This gold coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 36,000. Bidding took place February 24, 2012.

