1 Grosz 1581 "Lithuania" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1581 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 896 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 4,800. Bidding took place April 10, 2018.

Сondition XF (1) VF (10) No grade (1)