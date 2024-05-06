Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1581 "Lithuania" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1581 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory Reverse 1 Grosz 1581 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,76 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stephen Bathory
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1581
  • Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1581 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 896 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 4,800. Bidding took place April 10, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • GGN (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Provenance Auctions (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • WCN (6)
Poland 1 Grosz 1581 "Lithuania" at auction Provenance Auctions - May 6, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1581 "Lithuania" at auction Provenance Auctions - May 6, 2024
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date May 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
73 $
Price in auction currency 68 EUR
Poland 1 Grosz 1581 "Lithuania" at auction Solidus Numismatik - February 7, 2023
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date February 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1288 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1581 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1581 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1581 "Lithuania" at auction Rauch - April 11, 2018
Seller Rauch
Date April 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 12, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 13, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1581 "Lithuania" at auction Künker - June 21, 2010
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1581 "Lithuania" at auction GGN - October 19, 2002
Poland 1 Grosz 1581 "Lithuania" at auction GGN - October 19, 2002
Seller GGN
Date October 19, 2002
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 12, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 1994
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1581 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Stephen Bathory Coins of Poland in 1581 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 1 Grosz Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search