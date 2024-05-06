Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1581 "Lithuania" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,76 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stephen Bathory
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1581
- Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1581 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 896 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 4,800. Bidding took place April 10, 2018.
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date May 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
73 $
Price in auction currency 68 EUR
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date February 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1288 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
