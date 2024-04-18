Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1581 "Riga". Emblems of Poland and Lithuania (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Variety: Emblems of Poland and Lithuania

Obverse 1 Grosz 1581 "Riga" Emblems of Poland and Lithuania - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory Reverse 1 Grosz 1581 "Riga" Emblems of Poland and Lithuania - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,9 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stephen Bathory
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1581
  • Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
  • Mint Riga
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (48)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1581 "Riga". Emblems of Poland and Lithuania. This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2523 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place June 21, 2010.

Poland 1 Grosz 1581 "Riga" at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
138 $
Price in auction currency 13000 RUB
Poland 1 Grosz 1581 "Riga" at auction Russiancoin - March 21, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1581 "Riga" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1581 "Riga" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
735 $
Price in auction currency 2900 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1581 "Riga" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1581 "Riga" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1581 "Riga" at auction Russiancoin - February 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1581 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1581 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1581 "Riga" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1581 "Riga" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1581 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1581 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1581 "Riga" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1581 "Riga" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1581 "Riga" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1581 "Riga" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1581 "Riga" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1581 "Riga" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1581 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1581 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1581 "Riga" at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1581 "Riga" at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1581 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1581 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1581 "Riga" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1581 "Riga" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1581 "Riga" at auction Rauch - July 18, 2021
Seller Rauch
Date July 18, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1581 "Riga" at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2020
Poland 1 Grosz 1581 "Riga" at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1581 "Riga" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - December 5, 2020
Poland 1 Grosz 1581 "Riga" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - December 5, 2020
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date December 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1581 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Poland 1 Grosz 1581 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1581 "Riga" at auction Niemczyk - December 13, 2019
Poland 1 Grosz 1581 "Riga" at auction Niemczyk - December 13, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1581 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland 1 Grosz 1581 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
