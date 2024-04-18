1 Grosz 1581 "Riga". Emblems of Poland and Lithuania (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1581 "Riga". Emblems of Poland and Lithuania. This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2523 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place June 21, 2010.

