1 Grosz 1581 "Riga". Emblems of Poland and Lithuania (Poland, Stephen Bathory)
Variety: Emblems of Poland and Lithuania
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,9 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stephen Bathory
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1581
- Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
- Mint Riga
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (48)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1581 "Riga". Emblems of Poland and Lithuania. This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2523 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place June 21, 2010.
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
138 $
Price in auction currency 13000 RUB
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
735 $
Price in auction currency 2900 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date December 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
