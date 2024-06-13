Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1581 "Riga" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1581 "Riga". This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 12,000. Bidding took place October 18, 2013.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
212 $
Price in auction currency 850 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
162 $
Price in auction currency 650 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numedux
Date November 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2018
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date March 25, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1581 "Riga", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
