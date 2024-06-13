3 Groszy (Trojak) 1581 "Riga" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1581 "Riga". This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 12,000. Bidding took place October 18, 2013.

Сondition AU (2) XF (5) VF (33) No grade (2) Condition (slab) AU53 (1) AU50 (1) XF40 (2) Service NGC (3) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Heritage (2)

Künker (7)

Marciniak (7)

Monety i Medale (1)

Niemczyk (1)

Numedux (1)

Numisbalt (1)

PDA & PGN (1)

Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (2)

Solidus Numismatik (3)

Stary Sklep (2)

WCN (11)

WDA - MiM (3)