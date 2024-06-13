Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1581 "Riga" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1581 "Riga" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1581 "Riga" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stephen Bathory
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1581
  • Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
  • Mint Riga
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1581 "Riga". This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 12,000. Bidding took place October 18, 2013.

Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1581 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
212 $
Price in auction currency 850 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1581 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
162 $
Price in auction currency 650 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1581 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1581 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1581 "Riga" at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1581 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1581 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1581 "Riga" at auction Numisbalt - November 6, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1581 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1581 "Riga" at auction Numedux - November 15, 2021
Seller Numedux
Date November 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1581 "Riga" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 27, 2021
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1581 "Riga" at auction WDA - MiM - October 24, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1581 "Riga" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - September 21, 2019
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date September 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1581 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1581 "Riga" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2018
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2018
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1581 "Riga" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2017
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1581 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - September 2, 2017
Seller Marciniak
Date September 2, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1581 "Riga" at auction Solidus Numismatik - March 25, 2017
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date March 25, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1581 "Riga" at auction Solidus Numismatik - October 8, 2016
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date October 8, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price

