Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Thaler 1577 "Siege of Danzig" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Obverse Thaler 1577 "Siege of Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory Reverse Thaler 1577 "Siege of Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 27,5 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stephen Bathory
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1577
  • Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (50)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1577 "Siege of Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4198 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 15,000. Bidding took place March 17, 2008.

  • All companies
  • CNG (2)
  • Dorotheum (1)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • GGN (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Katz (3)
  • Künker (12)
  • Leo Hamburger (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (7)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • WCN (10)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Westfälische (2)
Poland Thaler 1577 "Siege of Danzig" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
260 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Poland Thaler 1577 "Siege of Danzig" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
204 $
Price in auction currency 189 EUR
Poland Thaler 1577 "Siege of Danzig" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - February 29, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1577 "Siege of Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition F
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1577 "Siege of Danzig" at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1577 "Siege of Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1577 "Siege of Danzig" at auction Dorotheum - November 18, 2022
Seller Dorotheum
Date November 18, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1577 "Siege of Danzig" at auction Frühwald - July 4, 2021
Seller Frühwald
Date July 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1577 "Siege of Danzig" at auction Heritage - November 6, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date November 6, 2020
Condition VF25 NGC
Seller Heritage
Date November 6, 2020
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1577 "Siege of Danzig" at auction Katz - July 12, 2020
Seller Katz
Date July 12, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 11, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1577 "Siege of Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition XF
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1577 "Siege of Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - April 14, 2018
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 14, 2018
Condition XF
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1577 "Siege of Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition XF
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1577 "Siege of Danzig" at auction Künker - September 26, 2017
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1577 "Siege of Danzig" at auction Westfälische - September 13, 2017
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1577 "Siege of Danzig" at auction Heritage - August 3, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date August 3, 2017
Condition XF45 NGC
Seller Heritage
Date August 3, 2017
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1577 "Siege of Danzig" at auction WAG - October 2, 2016
Seller WAG
Date October 2, 2016
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1577 "Siege of Danzig" at auction Westfälische - November 24, 2015
Seller Westfälische
Date November 24, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1577 "Siege of Danzig" at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 22, 2015
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 22, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1577 "Siege of Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

