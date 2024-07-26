Thaler 1577 "Siege of Danzig" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1577 "Siege of Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4198 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 15,000. Bidding took place March 17, 2008.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (16) VF (27) F (4) No grade (2) Condition (slab) XF45 (2) VF25 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (2) PCGS (2) Other filters Coins from collections (3)

Seller All companies

CNG (2)

Dorotheum (1)

Frühwald (1)

GGN (2)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Heritage (2)

Katz (3)

Künker (12)

Leo Hamburger (1)

Marciniak (1)

Niemczyk (7)

Reinhard Fischer (1)

Stack's (1)

Universum Coins GmbH (1)

WAG (1)

WCN (10)

WDA - MiM (1)

Westfälische (2)