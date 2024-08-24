Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1577

Golden coins

Obverse Ducat 1577 Siege of Danzig
Reverse Ducat 1577 Siege of Danzig
Ducat 1577 Siege of Danzig
Average price 8500 $
Sales
0 9
Obverse Ducat 1577 Siege of Danzig
Reverse Ducat 1577 Siege of Danzig
Ducat 1577 Siege of Danzig Countersignature
Average price 6300 $
Sales
0 14

Silver coins

Obverse Thaler 1577 Siege of Danzig
Reverse Thaler 1577 Siege of Danzig
Thaler 1577 Siege of Danzig
Average price 7900 $
Sales
0 50
Obverse 1/2 Thaler 1577 Siege of Danzig
Reverse 1/2 Thaler 1577 Siege of Danzig
1/2 Thaler 1577 Siege of Danzig
Average price 16000 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 1 Grosz 1577 Siege of Danzig
Reverse 1 Grosz 1577 Siege of Danzig
1 Grosz 1577 Siege of Danzig
Average price 820 $
Sales
0 275
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1577 Siege of Danzig
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1577 Siege of Danzig
Schilling (Szelag) 1577 Siege of Danzig
Average price 640 $
Sales
0 71
