Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1577 "Siege of Danzig". Countersignature (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Variety: Countersignature

Obverse Ducat 1577 "Siege of Danzig" Countersignature - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory Reverse Ducat 1577 "Siege of Danzig" Countersignature - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 3,57 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stephen Bathory
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1577
  • Mint Danzig
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1577 "Siege of Danzig". Countersignature. This gold coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2130 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 9,000. Bidding took place June 22, 2022.

Poland Ducat 1577 "Siege of Danzig" at auction Künker - June 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
9468 $
Price in auction currency 9000 EUR
Poland Ducat 1577 "Siege of Danzig" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 16, 2018
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
8107 $
Price in auction currency 7000 EUR
Poland Ducat 1577 "Siege of Danzig" at auction Künker - March 17, 2017
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1577 "Siege of Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - May 22, 2015
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 22, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1577 "Siege of Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2012
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1577 "Siege of Danzig" at auction Künker - June 22, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 9, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1577 "Siege of Danzig" at auction Meister & Sonntag - November 18, 2011
Seller Meister & Sonntag
Date November 18, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 2, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1577 "Siege of Danzig" at auction Künker - September 26, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1577 "Siege of Danzig" at auction Künker - September 26, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date December 3, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 11, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1577 "Siege of Danzig" at auction UBS - September 13, 1999
Seller UBS
Date September 13, 1999
Condition XF
Selling price

