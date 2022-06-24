Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1577 "Siege of Danzig". Countersignature (Poland, Stephen Bathory)
Variety: Countersignature
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 3,57 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stephen Bathory
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1577
- Mint Danzig
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
9468 $
Price in auction currency 9000 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
8107 $
Price in auction currency 7000 EUR
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
