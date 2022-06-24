Ducat 1577 "Siege of Danzig". Countersignature (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1577 "Siege of Danzig". Countersignature. This gold coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2130 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 9,000. Bidding took place June 22, 2022.

Сondition XF (8) VF (6)