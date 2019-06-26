Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1/2 Thaler 1577 "Siege of Danzig" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Thaler 1577 "Siege of Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 57 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 50,000. Bidding took place October 18, 2013.
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
15913 $
Price in auction currency 14000 EUR
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
16401 $
Price in auction currency 50000 PLN
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Thaler 1577 "Siege of Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
