Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1/2 Thaler 1577 "Siege of Danzig" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Obverse 1/2 Thaler 1577 "Siege of Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory Reverse 1/2 Thaler 1577 "Siege of Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 13,75 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stephen Bathory
  • Denomination 1/2 Thaler
  • Year 1577
  • Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Thaler 1577 "Siege of Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 57 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 50,000. Bidding took place October 18, 2013.

Poland 1/2 Thaler 1577 "Siege of Danzig" at auction Künker - June 26, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
15913 $
Price in auction currency 14000 EUR
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1577 "Siege of Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
16401 $
Price in auction currency 50000 PLN
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1577 "Siege of Danzig" at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1577 "Siege of Danzig" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Ex. Kubicki collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 29, 1908
Condition G
Selling price

Search