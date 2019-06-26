1/2 Thaler 1577 "Siege of Danzig" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Thaler 1577 "Siege of Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 57 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 50,000. Bidding took place October 18, 2013.

Сondition VF (3) G (1) Other filters Coins from collections (2)