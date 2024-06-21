Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1577 "Siege of Danzig" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1577 "Siege of Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory Reverse 1 Grosz 1577 "Siege of Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,9 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stephen Bathory
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1577
  • Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1577 "Siege of Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 642 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place January 27, 2011.

  • All companies
  • Bereska (2)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • GGN (10)
  • Gorny & Mosch (4)
  • Höhn (3)
  • Império Numis (1)
  • Janas (1)
  • Karbownik (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (39)
  • Marciniak (37)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)
  • Niemczyk (33)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
  • Numedux (2)
  • Numimarket (9)
  • Numis Poland (3)
  • PDA & PGN (4)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (7)
  • Provenance Auctions (3)
  • Rauch (3)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (4)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Stary Sklep (5)
  • WAG (14)
  • WCN (38)
  • WDA - MiM (23)
  • Westfälische (5)
  • Wójcicki (11)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Seller WCN
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
408 $
Price in auction currency 1650 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1577 "Siege of Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1577 "Siege of Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
347 $
Price in auction currency 1400 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1577 "Siege of Danzig" at auction Império Numis - June 2, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1577 "Siege of Danzig" at auction Império Numis - June 2, 2024
Seller Império Numis
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1577 "Siege of Danzig" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1577 "Siege of Danzig" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1577 "Siege of Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1577 "Siege of Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1577 "Siege of Danzig" at auction Provenance Auctions - May 6, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1577 "Siege of Danzig" at auction Provenance Auctions - May 6, 2024
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date May 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1577 "Siege of Danzig" at auction Provenance Auctions - May 6, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1577 "Siege of Danzig" at auction Provenance Auctions - May 6, 2024
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date May 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1577 "Siege of Danzig" at auction Provenance Auctions - May 6, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1577 "Siege of Danzig" at auction Provenance Auctions - May 6, 2024
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date May 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1577 "Siege of Danzig" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1577 "Siege of Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1577 "Siege of Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1577 "Siege of Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1577 "Siege of Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1577 "Siege of Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1577 "Siege of Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1577 "Siege of Danzig" at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1577 "Siege of Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1577 "Siege of Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1577 "Siege of Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1577 "Siege of Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1577 "Siege of Danzig" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1577 "Siege of Danzig" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1577 "Siege of Danzig" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1577 "Siege of Danzig" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1577 "Siege of Danzig" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1577 "Siege of Danzig" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1577 "Siege of Danzig" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1577 "Siege of Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Stephen Bathory Coins of Poland in 1577 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 1 Grosz Numismatic auctions
Category
Year
Search