1 Grosz 1577 "Siege of Danzig" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1577 "Siege of Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 642 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place January 27, 2011.

Сondition UNC (20) AU (13) XF (77) VF (146) F (8) No grade (11) Condition (slab) MS63 (6) MS62 (1) MS61 (2) AU58 (3) AU55 (2) AU50 (1) DETAILS (3) Service NGC (14) PCGS (4)

Seller All companies

Bereska (2)

Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)

Emporium Hamburg (2)

GGN (10)

Gorny & Mosch (4)

Höhn (3)

Império Numis (1)

Janas (1)

Karbownik (1)

Katz (1)

Künker (39)

Marciniak (37)

Möller (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)

Niemczyk (33)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)

Numedux (2)

Numimarket (9)

Numis Poland (3)

PDA & PGN (4)

Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (7)

Provenance Auctions (3)

Rauch (3)

Reinhard Fischer (1)

Rzeszowski DA (4)

Solidus Numismatik (1)

Stare Monety (1)

Stary Sklep (5)

WAG (14)

WCN (38)

WDA - MiM (23)

Westfälische (5)

Wójcicki (11)

Wu-eL (1)