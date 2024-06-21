Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1577 "Siege of Danzig" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)
Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,9 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stephen Bathory
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1577
- Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1577 "Siege of Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 642 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place January 27, 2011.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Grosz 1577 "Siege of Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
