Schilling (Szelag) 1577 "Siege of Danzig" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1577 "Siege of Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 252 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 11,000. Bidding took place October 24, 2020.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (9) XF (16) VF (35) F (3) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) AU58 (1) AU55 (4) VF35 (1) DETAILS (3) Service NGC (5) PCGS (5)

Seller All companies

Busso Peus (1)

COINSNET (2)

Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)

GGN (3)

Katz (1)

Künker (5)

Marciniak (7)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Niemczyk (6)

Numedux (1)

Numimarket (1)

Numis Poland (2)

PDA & PGN (1)

Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (3)

Rzeszowski DA (3)

WAG (1)

WCN (12)

WDA - MiM (18)

Westfälische (2)