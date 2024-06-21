Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1577 "Siege of Danzig" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)
Auction Prices (71)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1577 "Siege of Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 252 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 11,000. Bidding took place October 24, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- COINSNET (2)
- Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
- GGN (3)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (5)
- Marciniak (7)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Niemczyk (6)
- Numedux (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numis Poland (2)
- PDA & PGN (1)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (3)
- Rzeszowski DA (3)
- WAG (1)
- WCN (12)
- WDA - MiM (18)
- Westfälische (2)
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
235 $
Price in auction currency 950 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
324 $
Price in auction currency 1300 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1577 "Siege of Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search