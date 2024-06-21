Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1577 "Siege of Danzig" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1577 "Siege of Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1577 "Siege of Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,13 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stephen Bathory
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1577
  • Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (71)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1577 "Siege of Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 252 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 11,000. Bidding took place October 24, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
  • GGN (3)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (5)
  • Marciniak (7)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Niemczyk (6)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numis Poland (2)
  • PDA & PGN (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (3)
  • Rzeszowski DA (3)
  • WAG (1)
  • WCN (12)
  • WDA - MiM (18)
  • Westfälische (2)
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1577 "Siege of Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1577 "Siege of Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
235 $
Price in auction currency 950 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1577 "Siege of Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1577 "Siege of Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
324 $
Price in auction currency 1300 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1577 "Siege of Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1577 "Siege of Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1577 "Siege of Danzig" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 26, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1577 "Siege of Danzig" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1577 "Siege of Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1577 "Siege of Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1577 "Siege of Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - November 30, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1577 "Siege of Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - November 30, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1577 "Siege of Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1577 "Siege of Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1577 "Siege of Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1577 "Siege of Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1577 "Siege of Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - November 26, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1577 "Siege of Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - November 26, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1577 "Siege of Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1577 "Siege of Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1577 "Siege of Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - May 28, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1577 "Siege of Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - May 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1577 "Siege of Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1577 "Siege of Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1577 "Siege of Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 12, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1577 "Siege of Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 12, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1577 "Siege of Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1577 "Siege of Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1577 "Siege of Danzig" at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1577 "Siege of Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1577 "Siege of Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1577 "Siege of Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1577 "Siege of Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1577 "Siege of Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 27, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1577 "Siege of Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 27, 2021
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1577 "Siege of Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - March 25, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1577 "Siege of Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - March 25, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
