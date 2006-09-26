Ducat 1577 "Siege of Danzig" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1577 "Siege of Danzig". This gold coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2179 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 10,500. Bidding took place September 23, 2003.

