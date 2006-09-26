Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1577 "Siege of Danzig" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1577 "Siege of Danzig". This gold coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2179 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 10,500. Bidding took place September 23, 2003.
Seller WCN
Date November 7, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
10534 $
Price in auction currency 42000 PLN
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 23, 2003
Condition VF
Selling price
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition XF
Selling price
—
