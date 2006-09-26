Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1577 "Siege of Danzig" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Obverse Ducat 1577 "Siege of Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory Reverse Ducat 1577 "Siege of Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory

Photo by: Sincona

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 3,57 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stephen Bathory
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1577
  • Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1577 "Siege of Danzig". This gold coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2179 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 10,500. Bidding took place September 23, 2003.

Seller WCN
Date November 7, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
10534 $
Price in auction currency 42000 PLN
Poland Ducat 1577 "Siege of Danzig" at auction WAG - January 4, 2015
Seller WAG
Date January 4, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
3121 $
Price in auction currency 2600 EUR
Poland Ducat 1577 "Siege of Danzig" at auction SINCONA - October 25, 2011
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1577 "Siege of Danzig" at auction Künker - September 26, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1577 "Siege of Danzig" at auction Künker - September 23, 2003
Seller Künker
Date September 23, 2003
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1577 "Siege of Danzig" at auction Künker - June 26, 2002
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2002
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1577 "Siege of Danzig" at auction UBS - September 10, 2000
Seller UBS
Date September 10, 2000
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1577 "Siege of Danzig" at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1577 "Siege of Danzig" at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Ex. Chelminski collection
Seller Otto Helbing
Date April 24, 1904
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1577 "Siege of Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

