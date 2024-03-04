Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 "Large head" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 "Large head" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 "Large head" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory

Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,4 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stephen Bathory
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1586
  • Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
  • Mint Olkusz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (114)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 "Large head". This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 47 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 21,000. Bidding took place October 18, 2013.

Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 "Large head" at auction CHS Basel Numismatics - June 6, 2024
Seller CHS Basel Numismatics
Date June 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 9, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
62 $
Price in auction currency 250 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 "Large head" at auction Provenance Auctions - March 4, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 "Large head" at auction Provenance Auctions - March 4, 2024
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date March 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 78 EUR
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 "Large head" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 "Large head" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 "Large head" at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 "Large head" at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 "Large head" at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 "Large head" at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 "Large head" at auction Naumann - May 7, 2023
Seller Naumann
Date May 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 "Large head" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 "Large head" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 "Large head" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 "Large head" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 "Large head" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 "Large head" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 "Large head" at auction Numision - December 10, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 "Large head" at auction Numision - December 10, 2022
Seller Numision
Date December 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 "Large head" at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 "Large head" at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 "Large head" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - December 8, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 "Large head" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - December 8, 2022
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date December 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 "Large head" at auction WDA - MiM - November 26, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 "Large head" at auction WDA - MiM - November 26, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 "Large head" at auction DESA - October 15, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 "Large head" at auction DESA - October 15, 2022
Seller DESA
Date October 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 "Large head" at auction Numedux - September 24, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 "Large head" at auction Numedux - September 24, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date September 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 "Large head" at auction Rauch - September 25, 2022
Seller Rauch
Date September 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 "Large head" at auction Naumann - August 7, 2022
Seller Naumann
Date August 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

