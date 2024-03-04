Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 "Large head" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)
Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,4 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stephen Bathory
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1586
- Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
- Mint Olkusz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (114)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 "Large head". This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 47 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 21,000. Bidding took place October 18, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date March 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 78 EUR
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numision
Date December 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date December 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numedux
Date September 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rauch
Date September 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 "Large head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
