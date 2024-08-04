Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1586

Golden coins

Obverse 10 Ducat (Portugal) 1586 Riga
Reverse 10 Ducat (Portugal) 1586 Riga
10 Ducat (Portugal) 1586 Riga
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Ducat 1586
Reverse Ducat 1586
Ducat 1586
Average price 230000 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse Ducat 1586 Danzig
Reverse Ducat 1586 Danzig
Ducat 1586 Danzig
Average price 4200 $
Sales
0 241
Obverse Ducat 1586 Lithuania
Reverse Ducat 1586 Lithuania
Ducat 1586 Lithuania
Average price 140000 $
Sales
0 5
Obverse Ducat 1586 NB Nagybanya
Reverse Ducat 1586 NB Nagybanya
Ducat 1586 NB Nagybanya
Average price 3000 $
Sales
0 42

Silver coins

Obverse Thaler 1586 NB Nagybanya
Reverse Thaler 1586 NB Nagybanya
Thaler 1586 NB Nagybanya
Average price 12000 $
Sales
0 45
Obverse 1/2 Thaler no date (1578-1586)
Reverse 1/2 Thaler no date (1578-1586)
1/2 Thaler no date (1578-1586)
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 Large head
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 Large head
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 Large head
Average price 210 $
Sales
0 114
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 Riga
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 Riga
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 Riga
Average price 120 $
Sales
4 834
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 Lithuania
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 Lithuania
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 Lithuania
Average price 150 $
Sales
0 135
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586
Average price 150 $
Sales
0 119
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1586 ID
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1586 ID
Schilling (Szelag) 1586 ID Closed Crown
Average price 40 $
Sales
0 94
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1586 ID
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1586 ID
Schilling (Szelag) 1586 ID Open Crown
Average price 45 $
Sales
0 10
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) no date (1578-1586) Riga
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) no date (1578-1586) Riga
Schilling (Szelag) no date (1578-1586) Riga
Average price 290 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1586 Riga
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1586 Riga
Schilling (Szelag) 1586 Riga Curved Shield
Average price 75 $
Sales
0 24
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1586 Riga
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1586 Riga
Schilling (Szelag) 1586 Riga Straight Shield
Average price 450 $
Sales
0 12
